Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%.

Shares of TARO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.02. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,164. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

