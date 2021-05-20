Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 378,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$781.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

