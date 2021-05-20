TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Gap Down to $46.51

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $45.13. TCF Financial shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 4,614 shares changing hands.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

