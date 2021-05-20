TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,950 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $107,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.