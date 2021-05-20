TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

