TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109,739 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of The New Home worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The New Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The New Home by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The New Home Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

