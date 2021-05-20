TCW Group Inc. Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

