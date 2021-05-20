TD Securities Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$33.62 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.