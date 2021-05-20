TD Securities Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDOFF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $16.25 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 770,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

