TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,556 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

FTI stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.