Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

