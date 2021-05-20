Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE HQL opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.