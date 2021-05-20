TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,589 shares of company stock worth $1,005,291. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

