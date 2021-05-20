Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TELDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

TELDF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

