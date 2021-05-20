Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

