TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 30084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

