Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Up 15.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 86,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 77,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Specifically, Director Simon Charles Benstead bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,877,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,802,795.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

