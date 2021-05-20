Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $62.65. Approximately 9,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,079,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Specifically, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock worth $152,514,248 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

