TenUp (TUP) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $362,445.27 and $1,238.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034504 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001571 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004152 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 70,436,425 coins and its circulating supply is 17,711,962 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

