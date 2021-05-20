Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50.

TSLA opened at $563.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

