Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,152 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

