Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Covetrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Covetrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

