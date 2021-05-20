Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

