Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 135 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $273.98 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.24 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.57 and its 200-day moving average is $306.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

