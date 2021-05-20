Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Textron by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

