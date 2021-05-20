Tharisa (LON:THS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of THS stock remained flat at $GBX 148.50 ($1.94) during trading on Wednesday. 229,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.46. The firm has a market cap of £399.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.91. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

In other news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total value of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

