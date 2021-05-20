The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

