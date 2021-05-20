The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.64.

BNS stock opened at C$79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.75. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$50.17 and a one year high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

