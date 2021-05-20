The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of BA opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $131.31 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

