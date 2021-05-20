The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 0.8% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

