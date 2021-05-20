The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,065.12 and last traded at $1,069.19. Approximately 1,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,121.03.

Specifically, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $16,988,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,199.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,057.39.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

