The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $40.41. 1,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 463,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Specifically, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 213,275 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth about $11,337,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

