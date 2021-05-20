The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at CIBC

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by CIBC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperformer rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

