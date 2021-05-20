The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s share price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $54.98. 21,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 905,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

