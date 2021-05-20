The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.98

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 18572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

