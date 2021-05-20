The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.99. 833,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

