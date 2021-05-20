The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.