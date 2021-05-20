The Gap (GPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect The Gap to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Gap to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPS opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The Gap has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

