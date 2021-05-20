The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.94.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.