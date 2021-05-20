The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

HD traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.64. 30,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.73. The company has a market cap of $341.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

