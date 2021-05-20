The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $319.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.52.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 10,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.