The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

