The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $12.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.20 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

