The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.11 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Banner were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $21,032,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

