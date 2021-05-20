The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,072 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,239 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

