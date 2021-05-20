The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,558 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

