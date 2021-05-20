The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 60,614 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,614 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.90% of Docebo worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

DCBO opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

