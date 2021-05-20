The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,427,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

