The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

