The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $428,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

PNC stock opened at $192.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

